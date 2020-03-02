NSCC Nautical Institute cadets set to compete in annual skills competition

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) Nautical Institute at the Strait Area Campus is hosting its annual Marine Skills Competition on March 4 and Career Fair on March 5.

Four teams will compete in a series of challenges designed to test their marine knowledge and skills for a top prize of $6,000. The following day, close to 20 marine company recruiters from across Canada will network with cadets and seafarers at the career fair to make potential connections to help fill the growing number of job openings for careers at sea.

The competitions – which include seafaring skills, vessel operations, fire rescue and first aid, and abandon ship challenges – will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The career fair will be held between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Visit the Facebook page of The Nautical Institute for a sample video of the event.

Canada’s growing marine industry has a large shortage of seafarers. Salaries can start at $70,000 for navigation officers and marine engineers based on 186 days at sea per year.

The lifestyle involves crew rotations at sea, varying in length, with equal time off. Most companies pay for travel to commute, so seafarers can remain in their community. This also offers job security, as 80 per cent of the world’s goods are transported on ships.

The NSCC Marine Institute is one of just five Transport Canada-approved training schools in Canada. Instructors bring a wealth of marine industry experience from all over the world. The school offers state-of-the-art navigation and engineering simulators to train cadets.

To diversify the industry, full tuition funding is now available for women and indigenous people. Prospective students are invited to spend a day on campus to test drive programs.

Find out more about careers at sea and marine training at: nscc.ca/careersatsea.