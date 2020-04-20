Officials want a decision soon on October election

PORT HAWKESBURY: Despite objections from municipal leaders, the provincial government is proceeding with municipal elections in October.

With municipal elections across Nova Scotia set for October 17, Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton told The Reporter the global pandemic cannot be ignored and she would understand if the province decides to postpone the vote.

“Times are uncertain and we do not know if we will be in the clear regarding COVID-19 by this fall,” the mayor noted. “COVID-19 has certainly changed the way we do everything, and things continue to change by the week, day, and hour.”

With the need to hire returning officers, secure office space, pay elections costs, conduct enumeration, and more while many municipalities struggle financially, the mayor suggested some savings can be realized if a decision to reschedule is reached soon.

“… I think the final decision will be a matter of safety of voters and candidates, as well as election workers and enumerators, when determining if this municipal election can move forward in the fall,” Chisholm-Beaton noted. “Traditionally, municipal elections provide an opportunity for candidates to knock on doors, shake hands, and speak to people directly. Candidate debates again bring people into a group-gathering type of setting to hear from the candidates and what they have to say about topics important to citizens.”

While there are options such as virtual debates, mail-outs from candidates, and candidates phoning or e-mailing voters, Chisholm-Beaton said these alternatives do come with limitations.

“I’m sure creative ideas can be employed,” she said. “It will not be without barriers. Not all municipalities have connectivity across the province. Candidate debates could be virtual; however, not all citizens could partake due to lack of connectivity, lack of access to a device or a computer, or lack of knowledge about technology. Alternately, candidates could phone voters, however, without enumeration being able to be done safely, many voters would be missed, including those who have unlisted cell numbers and no home phone access.”

Chisholm-Beaton said this only serves to provide incumbents with an unfair advantage.

“It is my opinion that we would have a huge advantage over new candidates because we have already had the opportunity to knock on doors, we have shaken hands during better times, we have garnered experience, and we have achieved name recognition,” Chisholm-Beaton stated. “It would be tough for new candidates to get their names out there, and build up public rapport.”

If the decision is made to proceed, the mayor said municipal and provincial officials have to make sure it is safe to do so and ensure citizens are consulted.

Richmond Warden Brian Marchand told The Reporter a decision needs to be made now.

“We are hiring returning officers, we’re making decisions about whether we’re going to do renumeration or not,” Marchand said. “People have to get hired and work has to be done. We don’t to do all that and the election is cancelled.”

The Richmond Warden said if provincial officials decide to hold-off, he would recommend they do so for a year, just to be sure.

“The [Emergency Management Office] was clear that this is 18-24 months,” Marchand noted. “If they think it’s going to be like that, who’s going to want to go out campaigning?”

While the primary consideration is public health and safety and they recognize the situation is constantly evolving, Department of Municipal Affairs spokesperson Krista Higdon said they are operating under the assumption that municipal elections will still be taking place this fall.

She added the department will be working with both the Association of Municipal Administrators and the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities over the next few weeks “to better understand the impact of the pandemic on municipal election planning and continue to monitor the situation to determine if additional steps are necessary.”