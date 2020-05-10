One new case of COVID-19 in Eastern Zone

HALIFAX: For the first time in two weeks, the region taking in eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, has one new case of COVID-19.

In the Eastern Zone, the total for the region now sits at 51, representing the first new case since April 25. The zone location is based on the location where the sample was collected for testing, not the individual’s location of residence. For more information, go to: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 1,018 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after seven new cases were identified Saturday.

“Mother’s Day weekend is usually filled with visits and hugs for moms, grandmothers and mother-figures. Unfortunately, for many families, Mother’s Day will look different this year,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “Please celebrate your mother as safely as possible today. If you don’t live with her, send your love virtually. This virus doesn’t pause its spread for even one day.”

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 676 Nova Scotia tests on May 9 and is operating 24-hours.

“Everything we are all doing to slow COVID-19 is working, but we are not out of the woods. This will be a many months-long process and we must remain vigilant,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “Enjoy your weekend and Mother’s Day while following our public health orders and recommendations.”

There are three licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19. Northwood in Halifax currently has 157 residents and 20 staff with active cases. One other facility has one staff member with an active case of COVID-19 and another facility has one resident with an active case.

To date, Nova Scotia has 33,579 negative test results, 1,018 positive COVID-19 test results and 47 deaths. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90, with nine individuals currently in hospital, three of those in ICU. As of tody, 749 people have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.