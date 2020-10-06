Outgoing deputy warden thanks residents

ARICHAT: A departing councillor thanked the residents of his district and wished his successor well.

During a virtual session of Richmond Municipal Council on September 28, deputy warden Alvin Martell wanted to address the people of Richmond County since this will be one of his last council meetings.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the residents of my old district 4 and the residents of the new district 2 for their support over the last 16 years,” he said. “Through these years, I’ve worked hard to see change in my district, to help my constituents and to serve Richmond County as a whole. Finally, I would like to wish the best of luck to my successor and to all the candidates offering in the 2020 election.”

In October, 2019, Martell confirmed to The Reporter he will not be seeking re-election in district 2.

Martell was first elected as councillor back in 2004 in a district that encompassed the communities of West Arichat, Port Royal, St. Mary’s, and Janvrins Island. When Richmond County had its electoral districts decreased to five prior to the 2016 municipal election, Martell was re-elected in a new district that included his old district and added the communities of Martinique, Poulamon, D’Escousse, Poirierville, Cap La Ronde, Rocky Bay, Pondville, and Lochside.

Martell was acclaimed deputy warden last year after being nominated by district 4 councillor Gilbert Boucher.