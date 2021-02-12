In 1842 Father Jean-Baptiste Maranda continued as pastor for the parish of Isle Madame. In 1844 Arichat was officially designated as the seat of the diocese. This meant that the new Notre Dame church became a cathedral and the parish priest became the cathedral rector. In addition, Fr. Maranda was named vicar general by Bishop Fraser.
In 1848 the first Arichat native to be ordained to the priesthood was Patrick Madden, son of Dr. Andrew A. Madden. Most of his priestly service was spent in the Diocese of Halifax, but he retired to Arichat in 1893, and died there in 1898.
Father Maranda’s successor was Etienne Chartier, a native of Quebec, widely travelled through Canada, the United States, and Europe. He was 52 years of age when he came to Arichat. His nonconciliatory personality soon expressed itself, and he clashed with anyone who disagreed with him.
Perhaps at the root of Chartier’s discontent was his contention that the bishop of Arichat should be a French Canadian. In any event, he had reached the end of his service as rector at Arichat.
1947
Gaudet, Xasteroolas parents Peter and Marie Gaudet
Boudreau, Rene Curtis, parents Leon and Marie Briand
LeBrun, Helen Mary, parents John Harold and Claire LeBrun
Boudreau, Joseph, parents Martin and Mary Boudreau
David, Mary Ann, Ulysse and Marie David
Boucher, Feancois Conrad, parents Emile and Delina Boucher
McGrath, John Louis, parents Aubum and Gloria McGrath
DeCoste, Joseph Antoine, parents Jean-Baptiste Delina DeCoste
Martell, Harold Alexandre, parents Honore and Marie Martell
Richard, Jacques Hubert, parents Louis and Irene Richard
Boudreau, Joseph Lionel, parents Godefroy and Irene Boudreau
Bouchard, Jean Robert, parents Charles and Marie Bouchard
MacLean, William James, parents William and Christine MacLean
MacLean, William, parent Mary Campbell
1948
LeBlanc, Jean Andre, parents Joseph and Marie Evelyn LeBlanc
Thibeau, Narcisse Edgar, parents Joseph Edgar and Marie Thibeau
Boudreau, Marie Edith, parents Joseph and Evangeline Boudreau
Poirier, Caroline Ann, parents Walter and Marie Poirier
Stone, Mary Veronica, parents Raymond and Ida Stone
Madden, Alice Judith, parents Daniel and Magdelena Madden
Boudreau, Stanley Joseph, parents Alphonse and Rita Boudreau
Richard, Diana Jeanne, parents Joseph and Carol Richard
Gaudet, Ellen Maureen, parents Elias and Lillian Gaudet
Boudreau, Marie Muriel, parents Joseph and Alfrida Boudreau
Goyetche, Marie Diana, parents Narcisse and Agnes Elizabeth Goyetche
Boudreau, Joseph Louis, parents Joseph Louis and Marie Boudreau
Marchand, Marie Madeleine, parents Joseph and Elizabeth Marchand
Keely, Joseph Walter, parent Marie Keely
Boudreau, Claire Marie, parents David and Marie Boudreau
Boudreau, Marie Deltina, parents Jean and Marie Boudreau
Boudreau, Gerald Joseph, parents Leo and Marie Boudreau
White, Marilyn Anne, parents Paul Eugene and Marguerite White
Boudreau, Adam Kenneth, parents Cyril and Adela Boudreau
Binet, Edouard Philip, parents Morton and Marie Binet
McEachem, Joseph Bernard, parents Thomas and Marie McEachern
1949
Landry, M. Celeste Anne, parents Bernard and Irene Landry
Babin, Marie Therese, parents Albini and Bernadette Babin
Acton, Charles Bernard, parents Thomas and Mary Acton
LeBlanc, Beatrice Patricia, parents Joseph Ned and Evelyn LeBlanc
McGrath, Ronald Lawrence, parents John and Gloria McGrath
LeBlanc, Gerald Charles, parents Remi and Priscilla LeBlanc
Josse, Valerie Edna, parents Freeman and Marie Josse
Gaudet, M. Gloria Jeanne, parents Joseph and Marie Gaudet
Britten, Linda Mary, parents Ralph and Edwina Britten
McNeil, Catherine Jane, parents Neil and Mary McNeil
Madden, Johanna Magdaleine, parents Daniel and Magdalena Madden
Madden, Leonora Adrienne, parents Daniel and Magdalena Madden
Benoit, Jean Edouard, parents Emile and Eleanora Benoit
Boucher, Marie Irene, parents Amable and Emilie Boucher
Boudreau, Philip Arthur, parents, Pierre and Frances Boudreau
Thibeau, Andre, Ronald, parents Jacques and Blanche Thibeau
DeCoste, Joseph Napoleon, parents Raymond and Amelia DeCoste