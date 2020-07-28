GUYSBOROUGH: Voting options are increasing throughout the municipality.

Municipal officials with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) approved the second and final reading of their alternative voting by-law during their regular council meeting July 22.

Following the meeting, Vernon Pitts, Guysborough’s warden, said it means voters will have increased options to cast their votes during October’s municipal election.

“They’ll get a letter – a voting card – in the mail,” Pitts said. “There [will] be a number on it, and based upon that number, they can then call in, or they can do it on-line.”

The warden advised individuals can still cast a vote in-person, however selections will be made on an iPad at the polling station – and there will not be paper ballots.

The changes were inescapable, Pitts said, and he highlighted that COVID-19 forced the changes.

“We might as well do it now, and see how it works out,” he said. “We knew this was coming, so we’re going to have to do it eventually.”

While municipal elections are slated for October, Pitts indicated officials with the vast majority of municipalities across the province – including the MODG – are opposed to the elections taking place as scheduled in October.

As an umbrella of the province, he added they have to follow their provincial counterparts’ directives.