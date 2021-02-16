PORT HAWKESBURY: The Canadian Tire Strait Pirates are facing their division rivals from Antigonish in their first home game of the second half of the season.

On Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m., the Pirates will host the Antigonish AA Munro Junior B Bulldogs at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

After nine games, the Bulldogs sit in first place in the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League’s Sid Rowe Division with a 9-0 record, as their only loss came in a shoot-out earlier in the year.

The Bulldogs feature the league’s top two scorers in Fearghus MacDonald with 21 points and Sam Mattie with 19.

During an NSJHL board of governors meeting on Feb. 11, there was an agreement on the playoff format. In the Sid Rowe Division, the third and fourth place teams will play a best-of-three series beginning Mar. 12. The regular season concludes on Mar. 10.

The Pirates sit in fourth place in the division with a 3-5 record after an 8-6 shoot-out on the road against the Junior Miners on Feb. 13.

Despite letting in eight goals, goalie Matthew Spinella made 43 saves in a losing effort as the Miners registered 51 shots on net.

Matthew Ellis led the way for the Pirates with a goal and two assists, while Matthew Raike, Gregor Yoell and Jason Johnson all recorded two points.

On Feb. 12, Antigonish downed the Pictou County Scotians 6-1 at the Antigonish Arena.

MacDonald had a big night for Antigonish with two goals and an assist. Also denting the mesh were Mattie, Jacob David Nobbe, Cory MacLellan, and Sam Grant.

On Valentine’s Day, the Bulldogs doubled up the Eskasoni Eagles with an 8-4 win. MacDonald had another big game for Antigonish, with a hat trick and two assists. Mattie had three points in the win, while Keegan Gauthier, Sam Legere, Kurt MacLaughlin, and Jake MacDonald all had two points.