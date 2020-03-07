Home Sports Pirates ready for game five Sports Pirates ready for game five By Grant McDaniel - March 7, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Gregor Yoell was one of the Strait Pirates hard at work last Friday night. Yoell and the guys will be back in action this Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, as game six will be taking place. Avery Warner breaks into the Miner zone with Glace Bay’s Dylan MacDonald chasing. The Miners were able to drop the Strait 6-5 last night, March 6. The series is now 2-2 with game five taking place tonight (Saturday, March 7) in the Miner’s home barn.Warner on the attack.Pirate Owen Higgins and Miner Ryan Lettice prepare to go head-to-head during game four. Branden Dauphinee looks over his shoulder to Josh Foster, who was in possession of the puck in the second period last Friday. Foster was a leading scorer with a goal and two assists in game four.Pirates Bryce Reynolds and Liam Trenholm battle Glace Bay’s Mark Bates and Ryan Lettice in the corner.