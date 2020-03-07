Gregor Yoell was one of the Strait Pirates hard at work last Friday night. Yoell and the guys will be back in action this Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, as game six will be taking place.
  • Avery Warner breaks into the Miner zone with Glace Bay’s Dylan MacDonald chasing. The Miners were able to drop the Strait 6-5 last night, March 6. The series is now 2-2 with game five taking place tonight (Saturday, March 7) in the Miner’s home barn.
  • Warner on the attack.
  • Pirate Owen Higgins and Miner Ryan Lettice prepare to go head-to-head during game four.
  • Branden Dauphinee looks over his shoulder to Josh Foster, who was in possession of the puck in the second period last Friday. Foster was a leading scorer with a goal and two assists in game four.
  • Pirates Bryce Reynolds and Liam Trenholm battle Glace Bay’s Mark Bates and Ryan Lettice in the corner.