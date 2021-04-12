PORT HAWKESBURY: The town addressed two matters surrounding solid waste collection.

During the regular monthly meeting on April 6, Port Hawkesbury Town Council decided to open its site for leaf and yard waste along the Crandall Road bi-weekly from May 18 to October 16.

Town council also agreed to conduct heavy garbage collection from May 17-21.

Manager of engineering and public works, Jason MacMillan, told town council that last year, the site was open four hours a week every Thursday and Saturday from May 9 to November 7, and the majority of visits were on the weekend.

MacMillan suggested “shortening up” the schedule and move to a bi-weekly model so the public can make use of the town’s Green Cart option.

“Residents now have the ability of using their Green Cart so they don’t have to collect all those items, and bag them, or put them on a trailer and lug them onto the site on Saturday mornings,” he explained. “You can just fill your Green Cart, and it’ll be taken away and composted every two weeks.”

There are also upgrades needed at the site, MacMillan said, including more signage, filling potholes and grading on the access road, painting the gates and trailer, and tracking information on users to find out where they are from. He said they can also provide more information on the town’s solid waste program.

Because of the number of people who use the site when it first opens for the year, Town Councillor Jason Aucoin suggested opening it weekly for the first month, then shifting to bi-weekly after.

MacMillan said there challenges keeping the site staffed before and after the terms of summer students.

“There’s a number of weeks throughout the season where it’s challenging for us to ensure that we have that site staffed appropriately,” he said.

While most municipalities do not have such sites, and even their waste contractor EFL does not recommend continuing to offer this service, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Terry Doyle said it is necessary.

“We’ve seen evidence that we do require it,” he stated. “They’re coming with large tree branches, and things like that.”

Doyle also told council he is confirming the third week in May with EFL for heavy garbage collection. He said holding it after the Victoria Day long weekend has caused problems, such as residents putting out their waste weeks before pickup, as noted by Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton.

The CAO replied that the matter was brought up now so they have time to get that message out to the public.

In response to a question from Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall why there aren’t two collections each year, Doyle said he was unaware when that change was made.

“I think it should be twice a year,” MacDougall told council.

Town Councillor Mark MacIver replied that it was reduced to once a year because of the expense.

Council agreed with Aucoin’s suggestion that residents be asked to wait until a week prior to put their waste at curbside.