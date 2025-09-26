As Canada observes the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, communities across Eastern Nova Scotia and Western Cape Breton Island look not only to the past but also to living traditions that carry forward hope, healing, and cultural pride.

Among the most powerful of these traditions are powwows – vibrant gatherings that blend ceremony, community, and resilience.

At first glance, a powwow is a feast for the senses: the steady rhythm of the drum, the swirl of dancers’ regalia, and the songs that rise in honour of ancestors and teachings passed down through generations. But beneath the celebration lies something much deeper. Powwows are sacred spaces where Indigenous people affirm identity, heal from historical injustices, and strengthen bonds across families and nations.

“The powwow is where we come together to remember who we are,” local Elders explain. “It’s a reminder that our culture is alive and thriving.”

That message resonates strongly in Mi’kma’ki, where powwows are woven into the fabric of community life. Each summer, Mi’kmaw communities such as Pictou Landing, Paqtnkek, Eskasoni, Wagmatcook, and Membertou welcome dancers, drummers, artisans, and visitors to their grounds.

The drum – called the heartbeat of Mother Earth – anchors the celebration, guiding dancers whose steps honour the resilience of their ancestors and the survival of their people.

In Paqtnkek, just outside Antigonish, the annual powwow is a major cultural event that draws people from across the province. It’s not uncommon to see entire families camping on the grounds, gathering around meals, and reconnecting with traditions.

On Cape Breton Island, the powwows of Eskasoni and Wagmatcook are community highlights, blending spiritual ceremony with open invitations for visitors to witness and learn. In Membertou, the grounds echo each year with laughter, song, and the scent of traditional foods, creating an atmosphere of celebration that bridges generations.

For many, these gatherings are more than festivals – they are acts of survival. For decades, Canadian policies such as the residential school system sought to suppress Indigenous ceremonies, languages, and ways of life.

The fact that powwows thrive today is itself a statement of cultural renewal and resilience.

At the same time, powwows invite non-Indigenous people into the circle. They are opportunities for neighbours to listen, ask questions respectfully, and participate in reconciliation not only through reflection but through relationship.

“Powwows are not just for Indigenous people,” one community leader noted. “They are for all who wish to walk in a good way.”

On Reconciliation Day, the powwows of Eastern Nova Scotia and Western Cape Breton stand as living proof that culture is not only surviving but flourishing. They are places where the past is honoured, the present is celebrated, and the future is envisioned together.

The message they carry is clear: reconciliation is not only about confronting painful truths – it is about walking forward with respect, recognizing resilience, and celebrating the living heartbeat of Mi’kmaw culture.