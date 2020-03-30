Preparations made to combat spread of novel coronavirus

STRAIT AREA: After the province called a State of Emergency, local groups and municipalities, as well as the private sector and a provincial group turned their attention on helping out in the midst of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic.

On March 26, Premier Stephen McNeil, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Brendan Carr, president and CEO of Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) and Dr. Krista Jangaard, president and CEO of IWK Health Centre gave an update on the health system and efforts to help Nova Scotians dealing with COVID-19.

The premier said the health care system is being examined “top to bottom.” He said that doctors, nurses, cleaning staff, and everyone else are focused on containing the spread.

“But none of this matters if you don’t stay at home and avoid social gatherings,” McNeil said.

Dr. Strang said testing to confirm COVID-19 is being expanded to include anyone referred by 811 to an assessment centre, all close contacts of people who test positive, and people in hospital who meet the criteria for testing.

An alternate phone line has been set up to ensure health care workers are virus-free, able to safely provide care and not burden the 811 system. The service deals with NSHA and IWK staff, home care and long-term care providers, pharmacists and health providers in First Nations communities.

Other measures include reservations for the 2020 camping season are on hold and an announcement will be made when they are available. Open fires are banned for any purpose in woods or within 305 metres of woods in any part of the province and will be in effect until May 15 (the public can report wildfires by calling 911 in an emergency or by calling 1-800-565-2224).

Last week, the Strait of Canso Superport Corporation announced it was restricting public access to its Mulgrave office and added a number of procedures for working alongside or boarding a vessel.

The Superport is mandating that employees wear gloves at all times when tying up vessels; determine that no crew members are exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19; avoid physical contact and maintain a safe distance from crew or passengers; and require crew or crane operators to sanitize the vessels’ crane cabins, and if that isn’t done, Superport personnel are expected to wipe down all surfaces.

Once Superport employees gain access to vessels, they are being asked to: wear gloves at all times; do not enter any enclosed areas; have documents exchanged through the agent; avoid touching handrails, hatches, or the crane access ladder with bare hands; do not bring personal effects aboard; and practice increased vigilance and awareness of personal hygiene and safety.

Those who feel ill with symptoms associated with coronavirus, such as coughing, sneezing, a fever, or difficulty breathing are being told by the Superport to immediately contact their supervisor.

Because there are many people in Port Hawkesbury particularly vulnerable to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the town wants to form a group of volunteers who may be able to help those most in need, while still abiding by the rules of social distancing and personal protection.

The needs in the community are evolving daily but may include picking up and dropping off prescriptions and groceries, food bank tasks, and dog walking.

The town thanked those who reached out to family and neighbors in need and encouraged all residents to help out. A press release from the town noted that volunteers are needed for those who do not have a support network.

Those who wish to volunteer can email: info@townofph.ca or phone: 902-625-2591 with contact information. For the protection of all volunteers and those served, everyone wishing to put their name forward must provide a recent (within the past year) copy of a criminal record check and child abuse registry.

Port Hawkesbury’s trails will remain open for exercise. Those who choose to use the trails must comply with provincial restrictions by limiting contact with other people and staying two metres (six feet apart), as well as limiting gatherings to no more than five people.

Dedicated parking is being restricted to encourage people to walk to trail heads and discourage large assemblies.

Meanwhile, the Nova Scotia Co-operative Council announced it will fund 1,000 year-long memberships for Nova Scotians to help ease the financial strain of prescription medications under a new program called Co-Pharm. “The last thing Nova Scotians should be worrying about during this economically trying time is being able to afford the everyday prescription medications they need to stay healthy,” said Dianne Kelderman, CEO of the council. “We hope this donation to Nova Scotians will help ease the financial burden and stress on those who are vulnerable in our region.”

The Co-Pharm plan is in collaboration with Genrus United who aims to solve Canada’s pharmacare challenge. The plan covers 131 medications mostly for mental health and chronic illnesses such as diabetes, asthma, blood pressure and cholesterol. Savings can reach up to 80 per cent of prescription costs through a network of local pharmacies in Nova Scotia. The total value of the investment made in this program by the Nova Scotia Co-operative Council is over $100,000.

Applications are made on-line and the process officially is open. Interested Nova Scotians can visit: www.Co-Pharm.ca to complete a form and receive a free one-year membership using promo code COVID19.



