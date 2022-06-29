Community Pride parade, picnic, show in Port Hawkesbury By Mary Hankey - June 29, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Flags were proudly carried and people waved to the crowds that lined the streets for the Pride Parade in Port Hawkesbury on June 26. Photos by Mary HankeySigns and colourful outfits were part of the Pride Parade held on June 26 in Port Hawkesbury. Pride Facilitator for the Town of Port Hawkesbury, Taylor Linloff and Veronica Merryfield carried the Pride Flag at the end of parade. Celebrations took place all afternoon in Port Hawkesbury. Showing off their support during the Pride Day Events were Denise Reynolds, National Human Rights Officer of Canadian Transportation Employees, and Robert Kehoe, PSAC Local 80824. Several families took part in the Pride Parade held in Port Hawkesbury over the weekend. The hot dog stand was a popular spot with young and not-so-young during the Pride Picnic at the Strait Area Yacht Club in Port Hawkesbury. Host DJ Joules encouraged people to out try their singing voices at the karaoke show on Granville Green. It was part of the celebrations for Pride Day in Port Hawkesbury. Bradley enjoyed her hotdog topped with her favourite ketchup at the Pride Picnic on the waterfront in Port Hawkesbury. Abel was flying high and clutching his Pride Flag during the parade in Port Hawkesbury. The official Pride Day celebrations on June 26 also included a community barbeque and the Pride Show called “Love Out Loud.” Aby Maqui gave an amazing performance at the karaoke show on Granville Green celebrating Pride Day. Port Hawkesbury celebrated Pride Day with a parade, picnic, dancing and karaoke. June is Pride Month and it has become one of the largest celebrations for the 2SLGBTQ+ communities. Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton (middle) is pictured in the parade.