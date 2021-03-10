Prototype vaccine clinic coming to Shopper’s Drug Mart

HALIFAX: Although the location has not been confirmed, the province is proceeding with plans to locate a vaccine clinic in Port Hawkesbury.

Last week, the province confirmed that a pharmacy prototype clinic will launch in Port Hawkesbury on March 16, but they said more information on the clinic’s location will be available closer to the opening. The Reporter has viewed letters from MSI directing patients to their nearest vaccine clinic at the Shopper’s Drug Mart outlet in Port Hawkesbury.

The province said they will be expanding to more locations in April, and those eligible to receive the vaccine through one of these initial clinics will receive an invitation to participate from their pharmacy.

“Prototype clinics help inform how others are set up throughout the province as vaccine supply increases,” spokesperson Marla MacInnis told The Reporter. “They help identify any adjustments that are needed before expanding to more locations in the province.”

MacInnis explained that pharmacy clinics will be smaller than community based clinics, such as the one at StFX University in Antigonish which is scheduled to open on March 15.

“The pharmacy prototype in Port Hawkesbury will have less than 300 doses of vaccine for first doses,” she said.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said this was a “smart move” given Port Hawkesbury’s strategic location.

“We’re smack dab in the middle of Eastern Nova Scotia, so it does make a lot of sense to have that vaccination clinic established here in Port Hawkesbury,” she said.

The mayor said she is encouraged to hear that other communities will host vaccine clinics as the province’s continues to roll-out its plan, adding it will help in the creation of a volunteer pool which will be vital to assist with the province’s long-term vaccination strategy.

“I don’t think that we can talk about volunteers and use Port Hawkesbury as a silo. We have volunteers that work inside and outside of town, and vice versa, from all across the Strait area,” the mayor said. “I really do feel like we do have a very strong backbone of volunteers, not only in the Town of Port Hawkesbury, but also in the Strait region, and across on the other of the Strait of Canso zone that I’m sure will be more than happy to step-up and volunteer their time to improve this public health measure and to ensure that our really vulnerable population has access to those vaccinations.”

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Terry Doyle reported that 122 people participated in a Pop-up Rapid Testing clinic held at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on Feb. 20.

“The town was very pleased to see the turn-out, the number of volunteers that came out to assist with the roll-out of the pop-up clinic,” he said. “We heard very positive comments about everything. It was an opportunity for the residents in the Strait area to get an opportunity to get tested. We think it went quite well, and that’s the feedback that we had from the administrators of the clinic as well.”

He said hosting such events is very important to drive home the point that the virus is still a danger.

“From talking to the organizers, a lot of it is about having a presence there and really accenting the need for people to be aware that COVID is still in our community,” Doyle noted.

The mayor noted that those who have transportation challenges getting to vaccination clinics can call 211.

In the meantime, Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 immunization plan is expanding to include anyone who works in a hospital and may come into contact with patients and community health care providers who provide direct patient care.

According to the province, this includes: doctors, nurses and continuing care assistants who work in community practice or provide care in the home; dentists, dental assistants and dental hygienists; and pharmacists, pharmacy assistants and pharmacy technicians.

Health care workers in the next group will receive an invitation to schedule their appointment, the province added.