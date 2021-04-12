Province announces funding for Back to Work Community Partnership

HALIFAX: The provincial government is investing $10 million to support 25 communities through the Back to Work Community Partnership initiative.

Strait area projects which received funding in March include the Back to Work Project under the direction of the Inverness County Literacy Council (ICLC), which was approved for $135,000.

Funding will cover wages, stipends, certification costs, facilitators, supplies, and operational costs, the ICLC said in a press release.

“During the six-week training portion of the project participants will receive a stipend for 30 hours per week,” the ICLC noted. “After the six-week training program, the participants will be placed with employers for a paid 12-week period. The participants will work 35 hours per week on a work experience placement where they will perform predetermined work duties under the direct supervision of the host employer… It is expected that this will afford the participant an opportunity with the host employer for continuing employment and/or valuable work experience.”

The participants for this project are aged 19 and over who are unemployed, underemployed, inexperienced, and seeking skills to find employment, the ICLC noted. The local group said they will be provided with certifications like CPR, as well as hands-on training and skill development for local employers.

Participants will receive essential skills training, basic computer literacy skills, the ICLC said. They noted that Nova Scotia School for Adult Learning (NSSAL) staff will provide the upgrading/GED introduction and facilitate workshops.

It was also confirmed that $269,000 went to the Richmond County Literacy Network’s (RCLN) Work Options program.

Each of the RCLN’s Work Options programs will be 20 weeks, with eight weeks of classroom training and 12 weeks of work experience with a host employer.

During the classroom component, the RCLN said participants will receive personal development and employability skills training, including computer training and workshop certifications. Financial support is provided by way of a paid stipend, plus travel, if eligible, the group said.

Participants are then placed with suitable host employers based on their interests and skills set, the RCLN said, noting participants are paid an hourly, insurable wage based on a 35-hour work week.

“This work opportunity allows the participants to apply and enhance their newly acquired skills and build connections with employers in an effort to better connect to the workplace,” the network said in a press release. “It is expected that this work experience will result in continuing employment after program completion making it a win-win situation for both the program participant and the host employer.”

The current Work Options program started on March 15 and will run until July 30, while the second program will start on October 4 and run until February 18, the RCLN said. Participants are aged 30-plus, and live in the Strait area.

“This funding comes with (fewer) restrictions so participants only need to be interested and capable of returning to the workforce to apply,” the RCLN noted. “All applicants are interviewed and the program participants are chosen based on the selection criteria. Classroom training takes place in Port Hawkesbury with work experiences occurring throughout the (Strait area).”

The Community Careers in Entrepreneurship project by the Antigonish County Adult Learning Association (ACALA) received $43,000.

Shayla MacDonald, with ACALA, told The Reporter that their program partners are Nova Works, the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce and the StFX Centre for Business and Innovation.

“Our program is designed to help people in the Antigonish community who are best suited for flexible self-employment. The program is geared towards teaching essential skills to help women, newcomers and those who are underemployed, gain the confidence and skills they need to develop micro businesses that supplement niche markets in Antigonish,” MacDonald explained. “… The program will help learners identify their skill strengths, mentor with local businesses, define their niche markets and gain basic business skills that will allow learners to work for themselves.”

According to the province, the Back to Work Community Partnership helps employers hire skilled workers and supports people, especially those from underrepresented groups, to prepare, train and connect to “meaningful employment.”

Each project will receive a maximum of $500,000 and will last between 12 and 18 months, the province said, noting that the programs will address specific community needs, such as literacy and essential skills training, work placements, and specific on-the-job training, including some trades.

The initiative is supported through the Canada-Nova Scotia Workforce Development Agreement, the province noted.

The province said each project will receive a maximum of $500,000, and will last about 12 to 18 months.

“In addition to supporting unemployed, underrepresented Nova Scotians to gain skills needed to work in architectural sheet metal, we are also addressing the anticipated needs of the Cape Breton infrastructure projects,” added Trent Soholt, executive director, Nova Scotia Construction Sector Council.