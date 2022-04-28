HALIFAX: The provincial government claims high speed internet will reach another 400 Nova Scotia homes and businesses under new contracts with Eastlink and Bell, signed by Develop Nova Scotia.

Deborah Page, Director of Marketing and Communications with Develop Nova Scotia, said 399 homes and businesses are under new contracts with Eastlink (66) and Bell (333). While the Eastlink addresses are predominantly in the Annapolis Valley and Halifax Regional Municipality, she said “the Bell addresses are scattered in pockets across the province.”

“Most of the addresses reached through these contracts are in groups of two and three, at the end of a road, further away from connecting infrastructure, in more sparsely populated areas, at the end of longer driveways, and through difficult terrain,” she wrote The Reporter via email. “In essence, anyone not yet covered by a project, we are actively seeking a solution to reach them. There are approximately 4,000 homes and businesses that remain un/underserved. For context, approximately 1,000 of those are without commercial power. We are confident, using a variety of technologies and solutions, we will be able to offer access to very close to 100 per cent of Nova Scotians.”

Under Zone 9, in Antigonish and Guysborough counties, the scope expansion project providing fibre in Fairmont under Bell is underway and expected to be complete by September or November of 2023. It includes the communities of Big Loch, Big Marsh, Cloverville, Fairmont, Greendale Loch, Heffernans Brook, Heffernans Marsh, Lower North Grant, MacIsaacs Marsh, and Pleasant Valley.

Also underway is Bell’s Monks Head scope expansion project bringing in fibre, which is planned to conclude in September or November, 2023 and includes the communities of Black Island, Black Point, Ferry Point, Frasers Cove, Pomquet Cove, South River Station, and Southside Harbour.

The Kenzieville scope expansion under Bell that is providing fibre is also underway and expected to finish near the end of 2023, includes the western portion of Antigonish County.

Bell’s scope expansion with fibre in Caledonia Mills is underway and expected to end in September or November of 2023. It includes the communities of Beauly, Caledonia Mills, Campbells Brook, Croft, Glenroy, Lower Springfield, Marydale, Meadow Green, Springfield, and Upper Springfield.

Another scope expansion under Bell, this time in Brierly Book, is underway and anticipated to end by November, 2023. The communities included are Brierly Brook, Brierly Brook Back Road, and James River.

The Bell Mulgrave scope expansion project taking in fibre is underway with a completion time of June to August of 2023, and takes in Aulds Cove, Eddy Point, Hadleyville, Pirate Harbour, Sand Point, and Steep Creek.

Also underway is the Bell scope expansion in Guysborough which is expected to end between April and June, 2023, and brings in Manchester and area.

Another fibre project by Bell in Guysborough is underway and the completion date is expected between February and April, 2023. This project takes in Black Duck Cove, Boylston, Canso, Charlos Cove, Cooks Cove, Erinville, Guysborough Intervale, Half Island Cove, Hazel Hill, Larrys River, Manassette Lake, Port Felix, Queensport, St. Francis Harbour, Tor Bay, and Whitehead.

The fibre project in Heatherton by Bell that is currently underway is expected to wrap up by March or May, 2023, and takes in Afton, Bayfield, and Dagger Woods.

Bell’s fibre project in Malignant Cove is still underway even though it was expected to finish last March. This takes in the communities of Antigonish, Antigonish Harbour, Arisaig, Ballantynes Cove, Cape George, Cribbons Point, Lakevale, Lanark, and Maryvale.

The fibre project by Bell in Monastery that is taking place is expected to conclude between June and August of 2023. Affected communities are Cape Jack, Havre Boucher, Lincolnville, Linwood, and Tracadie.

Bell’s new fibre scope expansion project is underway and expected to be complete in December, 2023. It includes Avondale, Belmont, Boylston, Louisdale, Pleasant Valley, River Bourgeois, and Soldiers Cove.

In Zone 10, which takes in rural Cape Breton, Bell’s fibre scope expansion in Inverness is going on now and expected to conclude between March and May, 2023. This includes Broad Cove, Cape Mabou, East Lake Ainslie, Kenloch, Scotsville, Strathlorne, and West Lake Ainslie.

Another fibre project for Inverness that is complete includes Broad Cove Banks, Inverness Beach, Inverness Harbour, and More Brook.

In Port Hawkesbury, a scope expansion of home and business fibre service is underway and expected to end between August and October, 2023. This project takes in Askilton, Cleveland, Crandall Road, Creignish, Glendale, Glenora, Hureauville, Kempt Road, Kingsville, Lexington, MacIntyre Lake, Queensville, River Inhabitants, Sugar Camp, and West Bay Road.

Bell’s scope expansion for fibre service in St. Peter’s west is underway and anticipated to finish by February 2023. This project includes Cordeau Point, Richards Pond, and Savage Point.

Bell’s fibre project for St. Peter’s is taking place and expected to wrap up by February 2023. It takes in Cape George, Chapel Island, Johnstown, Oban, Red Islands, Roberta, Seaview, Soldiers Cove, Sporting Mountain, and Thibeauville.

The scope expansion of fibre in Louisdale under Bell is underway and expected to conclude by November, 2022. Communities included in this project are Buchanan Lake, Grandique Ferry, MacDonald Mountain, Rae Brook, and Sammys Point.

Bell has another fibre project taking place in Louisdale which is also underway, with plans to end by October, 2022. Communities included are Dundee, Lime Hill, St. Georges Channel, The Points, and West Bay.

In Arichat, Bell has a fibre project in the works which is expected to finish by January, 2023. This project takes in Cap La Ronde, Cape Auguet, D’Escousse, Janvrin Island, Lennox Passage, Little Barachois, Lochside, Martinique, Poirierville, Pondville, Port Royal, Poulamon, Robins, Rocky Bay, and St. Marys.

The fibre project in L’Ardoise by Bell is taking place with a completion date between January and March of 2023. This takes in Chapel Cove, Framboise, Grand River, L’Archeveque, Little Harbour, Lower L’Ardoise, Framboise, Point Michaud, Rockdale, and St. Esprit.

In Mabou, Bell’s fibre expansion is going on and plans are for a complete date between October and December of 2022. The areas include Glencoe, Glendyer, Glenora Falls, Mabou, Mabou Harbour, Mabou Mines, Mabou River, MacKinnons Brook, Mull River, and Rankinville.

The fibre project for Port Hood under Bell’s direction is underway and the completion date between December, 2022 and February, 2023 is set. The communities include Baxters Cove, Colindale, Craigmore, Judique, Judique Intervale, Little Judique, Long Point, Murphys Pond, and River Denys Mountain.

Bell’s Whycocomagh fibre project is in the works and expected to last until December, 2023 with Phase 1 complete. The areas included are Aberdeen, Ashfield, Blues Mills, Bucklaw, Malagawatch, Marble Mountain, Melford, Orangedale, River Denys, Skye Glen, and Stewartdale.

Seaside Communications is currently expanding fibre services in We’koqma’q First Nation, with a completion date of December, 2023. This also takes in the Village of Whycocomagh.

According to a press release issued on April 21, the Nova Scotia Internet Funding Trust has approved $1.7-million for these projects, and another $446,000 is coming from the private sector.

“New connections are happening daily and by the end of March, approximately 89 per cent of Nova Scotians have access to high-speed internet,” Jennifer Angel, President and CEO, Develop Nova Scotia said.

With the additional high-speed internet coverage provided by Nova Scotia Internet Funding Trust projects, the municipal-led project in Pictou, and Bell’s Wireless Home Internet Service, the province expects that 99.5 per cent of Nova Scotia’s homes and businesses will have high-speed access by the end of 2023.

“For those in hard-to-reach areas, through partnerships and innovations like our Wireless Home Internet service, Bell is advancing our long-standing objective to connect communities throughout Nova Scotia and across our footprint,” Glen LeBlanc, CFO and Vice-Chair Atlantic, Bell noted.

With Develop Nova Scotia projects announced to date, the province said almost 60,000 of a total of 90,000 homes and businesses now have the network in place for new or improved high-speed internet.

All projects approved for funding to date by the internet trust meet or exceed the minimum target speeds required by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) – 50 Mbps down/10 Mbps up for wired, 25 Mbps down/5 Mbps up for wireless, the province said, adding that most exceed those speeds.