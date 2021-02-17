Province denies Antigonish County crosswalk proposal

ANTIGONISH: Representatives with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR) have rejected the request from Antigonish County on the establishment of three new crosswalks.

Warden Owen McCarron advised the requests for the crosswalks were located at South River Road near Trendy’s, on Trinity Lane, and along Highway 316 in St. Andrew’s.

Following their regular monthly council meeting on Feb. 9, McCarron explained they’re going to continue to push for the crosswalks.

“We’re a bit disappointed for sure,” he said. “Each year we’ll see and monitor traffic and volumes in those areas, and if we can get them in the future, that’s certainly our hope.”

Representing District 6, which encompasses the St. Andrew’s area, McCarron suggested the crosswalk would have been beneficial by increasing safety in the community.

“We have a seniors facility right there, a fairly good-sized consolidated school, and a subdivision right below MacDonald’s Convenience,” he said. “Having a crosswalk there would (have) certainly facilitated safe passage and crossing for both students and adults.”

He added their requests were made to DTIR officials in the fall, and despite not being accepted this time around, he believes they will more than likely re-apply.