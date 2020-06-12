Province extends state of emergency to June 28

HALIFAX: Although the provincial government reported no new cases of COVID-19 today, it also extended the state of emergency.

The province is renewing the state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure the safe re-opening of businesses and services. The order will take effect at noon Sunday, June 14 and extend to noon Sunday, June 28, unless government terminates or extends it.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 1,061 confirmed cases of COVID-19. No new cases were identified on Thursday.

“Our numbers are moving in the right direction, with no new cases of COVID-19 to report again today,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “As we work to reopen our province, I encourage Nova Scotians to continue to follow the public health protocols and keep one another safe.”

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 739 Nova Scotia tests on June 11 and is operating 24-hours.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia’s licensed child care centres and family daycare homes will reopen on Monday, June 15. Visits can also resume as early as June 15 at long-term care homes and homes for persons with disabilities.

To date, Nova Scotia has 47,726 negative test results, 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths, and four active COVID-19 cases. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Two individuals are currently in hospital, one of those in ICU. As of today, 995 cases are now resolved.