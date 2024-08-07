Home Community Province launches inaugural Acadian Heritage Month Community Province launches inaugural Acadian Heritage Month By Drake Lowthers - August 7, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photos courtesy of Communications Nova Scotia. From left: Denise Comeau Desautels, President, Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse; Mrs. Patsy LeBlanc; Lt-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc; Acadian Affairs and Francophonie Minister Colton LeBlanc; and Premier Tim Houston with the Acadian flag at Province House in Halifax. Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register