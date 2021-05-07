Province, police meet COVID-19 surge with bold action

While it has not been perfect, nor should it be expected to attain perfection, the response to the rise in COVID-19 cases has been appropriate.

For the past two weeks, daily cases counts have been breaking provincial records, with the majority of the cases in the Central Zone, and some in the previously pristine Eastern Zone, which covers eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.

As the cases continued to climb, Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, announced changes to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The province said Nova Scotians can only gather indoors or outdoors with their household bubble. There is to be no unnecessary travel between communities and the province said community is defined as the home municipality.

All public and private schools are closed, but day cares will remain open, the province said.

There will be mandatory masking for staff, visitors and children over two years old in indoor child care settings, as well as outdoors where physical distancing cannot be maintained, including playgrounds and parks, according to the province. In private indoor workplaces such as offices or warehouses, the province said masks are mandatory in all common areas, places where there is interaction with the public, areas with poor ventilation and areas where distance cannot be maintained.

Retail stores are closed for in-person service unless those stores provide services essential to the life, health or personal safety of individuals and animals, the province said, noting these stores can remain open at 25 per cent capacity. They said this includes those that provide: food; pharmaceutical products; medicine and medical devices; personal hygiene products; cleaning products; baby and child products; gas stations and garages; computer and cellphone service and repair; electronic and office supplies; hardware supplies; and pet and animal supplies.

Restaurants and licensed establishments are closed for dine-in service, but contactless take-out or delivery is allowed, the province said. Meanwhile they said Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation stores can remain open at 25 per cent capacity.

Personal services such as hair salons, barber shops and spas are closed, regulated and unregulated health professions can remain open with an approved COVID-19 plan, Casino Nova Scotia in Halifax and Sydney, and First Nations gaming establishments and VLTs must close, the province said.

The province said there will be no social events, special events, festivals, arts/cultural events, sports events, faith gatherings, wedding receptions, or funeral visitation or receptions.

The province said licensed and unlicensed establishments cannot host activities such as darts, cards, pool and bowling and indoor fitness facilities like gyms and yoga studios and sport and recreation facilities like pools, arenas, tennis courts and large multipurpose recreation facilities are closed.

Businesses and organizations offering a wide variety of indoor recreation activities are closed, such as indoor play areas, arcades, climbing facilities, dance classes and music lessons, but the province said outdoor recreation activities, including individual sports, are allowed and encouraged, and outdoor fitness and recreation businesses and organized clubs can operate with a maximum of five people and physical distancing.

There will be no visitors or volunteers allowed inside long-term care facilities except for designated care providers and no visits to the community, the province said.

In addition, the province said fines for breaking any part of the order under the Health Protection Act will double, as a first offence will now be $2,000.

Employers are also asked to encourage and support employees to work from home as much as possible to help reduce possible contacts, the province said in a press release.

These tough measures were met with quick action by police.

On April 27, Halifax District RCMP charged an 18-year-old man for violating the Health Protection Act, after a student at a school in Sheet Harbour was refusing to wear a mask, social distance, or leave when asked to. Police located the student and charged him under the Health Protection Act for Failure to Wear a Mask That Covers Their Nose and Mouth While Present in a Public Place.

On the evening of April 24, Kings District RCMP attended a party and charged a 21-year-old woman under Section 4.1 of the Town of Wolfville Nuisance Party Bylaw for sponsoring a nuisance party. This offence carries a fine of $582.50. The on April 25 at approximately 1 a.m., police observed a large gathering of approximately 30 people at a residence. Police dispersed the gathering and said they were met with belligerent behaviour by the occupants of the home. Police charged three men and one woman under Section 71(1)(b) of the Health Protection Act. Each were fined $1,000.

On April 24, Halifax District RCMP were notified that staff at a restaurant in Porters Lake were not wearing masks. Police attended and spoke to the staff. Two men and a woman were charged under section 71(1)(b) of the Health Protection Act for Failure to Wear a Mask That Covers Their Nose and Mouth While Present in a Public Place.

On April 21, police were notified of a gathering at a home in Waverley. Police attended and the homeowners refused to answer the door. Eleven vehicles were in the driveway and an additional five vehicles were parked in front of the home. A short time later, police stopped three men nearby after they were seen leaving the home. The homeowner and the three men were all charged under 71(b) of the Health Protection Act for Exceeding Gathering Limits.

On April 22, a 62-year-old man from Middle Sackville appeared in court for trial after RCMP charged him in January under Section 71(1)(b) of the Health Protection Act for failing to wear a mask in public following a complaint at a restaurant in Lower Sackville. He was found guilty and ordered to pay a fine of $1,000.

While this might seem harsh penalties at a sensitive time for so many, without a tangible enforcement effort by police, these public health measures have no teeth.

Although the majority of the public seems to support the actions taken by the province and police, the shutdown, as well as the closure of all public schools, were not greeted with universal enthusiasm.

Many parents, students and teachers who were forced to hastily resort to online education gave the province’s efforts a thumbs-down last year, and they did not enter this new phase with much optimism. How the 2021 version of at-home learning will work, remains to be seen, but with COVID-19 cases linked with schools around the province, there are few options at this point.

Even the Inverness, Victoria and Richmond Community Health Network – a place that remained uneventful for an entire year – is now seeing more cases, this in addition to the noticeable transmission taking place in the Cape Breton Community Health Network, and the disturbing community spread that has paralyzed the Central Zone.

There was a case connected to SAERC identified last week, and over the past two weeks, potential exposure advisories were issued by the NSHA for six locations in Port Hawkesbury and two in Antigonish County.

After a year in which the business community was forced to hurdle so many obstacles, hopefully this shutdown won’t be too long, and won’t inflict too much damage on enterprises vital to the economy.

But as the Premier remarked, these decisions were not made lightly, and the government is well aware of the effects from this circuit-breaker.

Staring down climbing numbers, and cases popping up in various parts of Nova Scotia, they really had no choice.