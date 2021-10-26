Province rejects Liberal request for in-school vaccinations

HALIFAX: While the provincial government continues to guide the reopening, the official opposition is pushing for vaccinations to be offered in schools.

On Oct. 19 the Liberal caucus issued a press release stating that since COVID-19 has been a once-in-a-century event with devastating consequences, part of containing the virus is making vaccinations as accessible as possible.

Although COVID-19 vaccinations became available to Nova Scotia children ages five to 11, the Liberals claim the Houston government will not roll-out the shots in schools.

During Question Period in the House of Assembly on Oct. 19, Liberal Education critic Derek Mombourquette said the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s school immunization policy lists four approved vaccines to be administered in schools; Hepatitis B, HPV 9, DTAP and meningococcal.

“It is clear there is a program in place that already safely administers vaccines in our schools,” he said. “Why not offer the COVID-19 vaccines in our schools?”

Education minister Becky Druhan said the province takes its guidance on COVID-19 response from Nova Scotia Public Health and is in constant contact with them.

“Will the minister please consider working with public health to reconsider this option for COVID vaccines in schools?” Mombourqette asked in his follow-up question.

Health minister Michelle Thompson replied that there are two problems with this proposal.

“Currently, the school based immunization program is only for one age group, Grade 7 and it’s a very small cohort, and does require a fair number of resources. So public health has indicated, already with the finite resources that we have in the health care system, to vaccinate that number of children would be very, very difficult,” she responded. “These children are five to 11 years of age, and it is incredibly important that they have developmentally appropriate care, so to have all those little people without a trusted adult, getting injections would not be in the best interests of public health.”

In a press release, the Liberal caucus charged that school-based clinics for COVID-19 aren’t on the radar of the Houston government. The plan, the Liberals say, is to offer the shots through pharmacies instead.

“Is there anything more serious than a pandemic?” Mombourquette asked. “Making sure our kids can access the COVID-19 vaccine as easily as possible is a critical measure for any government to fulfill.”

The Liberals said there’s no question pharmacies have played a fundamental role in the vaccine roll out but not every child can easily get to one.

“Kids are in school, so having the vaccination available to them right there in the school makes sense,” Mombourquette stated. “But where kids can get on a school bus, they may not have that same access to a pharmacy. For some families, that can be a real deterrent to getting the vaccine and containing the virus’ spread.”

Nova Scotia has been a national leader in the fight against COVID-19 and come the new year, the Liberals said children will be asked to roll up their sleeves.

The PC government needs to make that as easy as possible, and that means offering the shot in schools, the Liberals added.