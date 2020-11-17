Provincial funding to improve accessibility

HALIFAX: The province is investing $960,000 in 88 projects through Community ACCESS-Ability grants to improve accessibility in buildings and public spaces.

Community ACCESS-Ability grants help with improvements like ramps, power door operators and lever door handles, barrier free washrooms, elevators and lifts, audio signals and loops, lighting/colour contrasting, and playground accessibility. Proposals are welcome from non-profit organizations, Mi’kmaw communities and municipalities.

In the Strait area, the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society will receive $7,764.75 to construct an accessible walkway.

Concerned Parents and Teachers of Whycocomagh and Area were awarded $10,000 for an accessible playground.

Development Isle Madame was approved for $1,632 for an accessible entrance.

The Dr. Bernie MacLean Cultural Recreation Centre will get $4,000 to create an accessible egress.

Friends of the St. John’s Arichat Society were awarded $10,000 to make a barrier-free washroom and ramp.

Municipality of the County of Richmond was approved for $6,545.88 to install a lift.

Stella Maris Parish in Inverness was approved for $10,000 to build a ramp and a barrier-free washroom.

To facilitate an accessible walkway, $10,000 will go to the Town of Port Hawkesbury.

Communities, Culture and Heritage offers two accessibility grant programs – one for communities and another for small business.

The list of 2020-21 grant recipients can be found at: https://cch.novascotia.ca/investing-our-future/community-funding-and-awards/community-access-ability-program.