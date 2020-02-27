Q&A with PC leader Tim Houston

The Reporter: You’ve said the modernization of the province is a high priority for you. Are there any specific projects in Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness, Richmond counties you see as especially promising?

Houston: There are lots of positive and encouraging things happening in the area; breweries, the tourism part around the golf courses. There are lots of good things happening that we can continue to build on.

I see huge opportunities for the area when I think of tourism specifically. I see a big connection between our film industry and tourism opportunities. Film is putting us on display on little screens and big screens, and on YouTube, all around the world. When people see what we have here, they become interested and want to come. Look at the natural scenery of Inverness, Guysborough and Richmond counties. Big stuff can happen there too.

We need our infrastructure to be modernized around proper high speed Internet and cell phones. Those things are critical to the future of our province. Proper high speed Internet across the province can lead to the biggest economic boon since the railway. I also see opportunities to modernize in health care and around the delivery of services to Nova Scotians.

The Reporter: The situation with Alana Paon being removed from caucus made headlines, but it also left Cape Breton-Richmond without an MLA aligned with a major party. Is Richmond a constituency the PCs are ready to reclaim? And does challenging an independent MLA change the game plan in any respect?

Houston: We see independents appearing in constituencies around the province, and all of that, I think, speaks to the disconnect between people and the political process. I acknowledge that people don’t always see themselves reflected in the major parties, but it’s my job as leader to make sure people know what the PC party is all about. Hopefully, they’ll see us as a place where they can belong.

The people of Richmond have the right to expect solid representation in legislature on the issues that matter to them. We’ll be making the case to them next election that the best place to get that representation is from a PC MLA who, at that time, is part of a PC government.

We’re very focused on regaining that constituency and regaining the trust of the people in that constituency when the election comes. I’m excited about that. Some very high quality potential candidates are approaching the party to carry the banner in the next election.

The Reporter: On the subject of Paon, removing her from caucus couldn’t have been an easy decision, as she was initially a candidate the PCs embraced. Do you wish things could have gone differently?

Houston: It’s never easy to make the decision to remove someone from caucus. It’s a rare thing to do, and I think that tells you the significance of the situation.

We work very hard to win a seat, so when you have an area represented by a PC MLA and you have to say “this isn’t working out” you can imagine the thought that goes into that. I couldn’t in good conscious allow Alana to remain a member of our caucus, so we moved on. I’m hopeful she’s still representing her constituents to the best of her ability, but when the election comes, we’ll be targeting that seat for a PC MLA.

The Reporter: One MLA you spoke highly of was Allan MacMaster. Could you give me an overview of how you think he’s been doing?

Houston: Allan’s a very thoughtful, compassionate person. It’s because of those qualities that he’s a good MLA. He’s House Leader, and that’s another indication of the confidence I have in him. He represents his constituents with everything he has. He’s always looking for ideas to improve his community and take it to the next level, and when he brings something to the caucus table, I know he’s done his research. He’s a good person, and that’s what you need in politics.

The Reporter: When discussing the need for smart government spending with the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce, one example that came up was a proposed commercial airport for Inverness County. If you form government next election and the issue returns, what would your position be?

Houston: I think where communities are let down is where politicians presuppose an outcome, where they believe they have the answer and they know better than anyone else. I believe in respecting the process. In this case, the first thing I would need to see is a solid business case. That business case would either say this is a good thing for the area or it’s not. I’d be very focused on having the people behind the idea support the idea. That’s true in this case and in all cases.

Governments have a responsibility to be involved in infrastructure projects. There are three criteria I would need as Premier to support infrastructure spending. The first thing is can we as elected people look people in the eye and say, ‘look, this is why we’re supporting the project.’ You have to be able to defend the decision. Number two is the economic impact of the project. Does it sell products? Does it attract people? And the third thing is who pays? Is there an opportunity to attract federal dollars here? Is the municipality supporting it? Those are important things.

The Reporter: Recently, we spoke briefly about the Strait of Canso Gateway Project as a means of bringing tourists to the island. Could you flesh out the PC Party’s position on how to increase the foot traffic we see?

Houston: I’m a big believer in the tourism opportunities of this province, and Cape Breton is certainly iconic with people around the world. In terms of these specific projects, one thing I’ve thought about in the past is modernizing the relationship between the province and the municipalities. It’s outlined in a memorandum of understanding, but it’s over 20 years old and needs to be updated.

That’s also the agreement that stipulates equalization payments from the province to the municipalities, and one of the things I would do is double those payments as a show of good faith while the overall MOU is being renegotiated. That would mean the province is investing more in the municipalities right away, and it would provide more money to municipalities for things like beautification projects and tourism opportunities.

The Reporter: What other points would you like to make to local voters?

Houston: There is a general election coming. It’s closer than it is further away, and I know the PC Party has some work to do to explain to people what we’re about and what we think is possible. But I want them to know the reason I’m in politics is because I love this province.

Government can do a lot better in how it delivers services to Nova Scotians around health care, education, and roads. We can do better, and we have to look to the future as to how we modernize this province. I’m really excited about the future and taking that message to Nova Scotians on their doorsteps.

