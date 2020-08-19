RCMP believe missing girl in Richmond County

ESKASONI: The RCMP said it is continuing efforts to locate 14-year-old Mary (Molly) Martin who was last seen August 13 at approximately 4 p.m. in Eskasoni.

Martin is described as Indigenous, 5-foot-1 and 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a rose tattoo on her left forearm and may be wearing eyeglasses.

Martin is believed to be travelling around Cape Breton with Darcy Doyle, 47, from Mira Gut. Doyle is described as 6-foot tall, 190 pounds, with long black hair, a full beard and moustache, and brown eyes.

“They were believe[d] to be in the Forchu area,” Cpl. Lisa Croteau told The Reporter.

Martin and Doyle may be travelling on red or green ATVs.

The RCMP is partnering with the Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry to conduct aerial searches by helicopter. The Cape Breton Regional Police Dog Service is also assisting in the investigation. Multiple RCMP detachments and the Cape Breton Regional Police Service are collaborating on the investigation and continue to follow up on each tip. The RCMP is encouraging Martin to reach out to police or to family.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Eskasoni RCMP at 902-379-2822. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

