RCMP dealing with rash of thefts

PORT HAWKESBURY: RCMP detachments in the region are dealing with several recent thefts.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. this morning, Port Hawkesbury RCMP received a complaint of a break in at the Canadian Tire Gas Bar in Port Hastings.

“Police responded and determined that someone had successfully broken in and gained access to the cash area,” Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said. “Several items in the area were disturbed and police are working with the business owner to determine if anything was stolen.”

At approximately 3 a.m. on May 2, 2021, Antigonish RCMP received a complaint of a vehicle being stolen on Braemore Avenue.

The RCMP said the vehicle was stolen between 12-2:45 a.m. that morning, and is a brown 2010 Toyota Venza with the Nova Scotia license plate reading: GLE119.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on May 1, Antigonish RCMP received a complaint of a trailer being stolen from a business on South River Road in Antigonish.

The police said was stolen at approximately 5 a.m. and the Nova Scotia license plate reads: T437508.

“A dark coloured half-ton pickup truck was used to steal the trailer, the truck had ‘off-road’ tires on it,” Marshall explained. “The trailer is described as a galvanized 8×12 ‘K Trial’ dump trailer. The trailer had wooden boards on it and debris from a renovation at the time it was stolen.”

Marshall said the trailer was last seen in Auld’s Cove heading towards Cape Breton.

On April 26, at approximately 7:15 a.m., Port Hawkesbury RCMP received a report of catalytic converters being stolen from two courier vans at a business on Paint Street

The RCMP said the theft occurred sometime between 6 p.m. on April 23 and 7:15 a.m. on April 26.