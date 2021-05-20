RCMP determine motorist had no permission to enter province

HALIFAX: Provincial officials are confident in the measures being taken at border crossings even after a New Brunswick woman was charged and fined.

On May 15 at around 6 p.m. Richmond County RCMP said they stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 104 near River Bourgeois.

The RCMP confirmed that officers discovered that the 41-year-old female driver was from New Brunswick, and during her vacation, was travelling to visit family in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Since it is “very difficult” to enter the province at its borders under false pretenses since there is an application process, Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said they determined the woman did not apply to enter Nova Scotia and was in the province without authorization.

“In this specific case, the woman never pre-registered,” he told The Reporter. “Which means, she entered Nova Scotia at an unmanned border crossing, or some other way that didn’t involve going through a checkpoint and dealing with conservation officers.”

As a result, the woman was fined $2,422 under the Health Protection Act and was told to immediately return to New Brunswick, Marshall noted.

“Should the woman enter in the same way again, then she could be charged again with the same offence,” Marshall said.

The RCMP notified the province after this incident, and it is now up to provincial officials to investigate how the woman was able to enter the province, Marshall stated.

To enter Nova Scotia under current public health restrictions, applicants have to register online with Safe Travel Nova Scotia, the RCMP said.

Tracy Barron, spokesperson for the Department of Environment and Climate Change, said those who meet the criteria for essential travel need to get approval via the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in form before crossing the border. Barron said permanent Nova Scotia residents will receive conditional approval but must still show proof of permanent residency at the border.

“We have increased our presence at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border as restrictions tighten,” Barron told The Reporter. “We are confident it is getting more difficult for people to evade border liaison officials with our presence now in Tidnish and the closure of Mount Whatley Road, in addition to the main border checkpoint at Amherst.”