RCMP find cocaine under the hood of rental vehicle

PORT HAWKESBURY: The RCMP is investigating after cocaine was located in a rental vehicle in the town last week.

On February 11, members of the RCMP’s Inverness-Richmond Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) were contacted by an employee of a car rental company in Port Hawkesbury, advising that they found what they believed to be cocaine in a rental vehicle.

RCMP officers attended and seized a significant quantity of what is suspected to be cocaine from under the hood of the vehicle. Samples of the substance were taken for analysis.

The initial investigation has identified a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.