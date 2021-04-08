RCMP investigates arson in Guysborough County

HALF ISLAND COVE: The Guysborough County District RCMP said it is investigating an arson that occurred on Canso Branch Road in Half Island Cove.

On April 6 at 5:45 p.m., the RCMP received a report of two camps being burned down on Canso Branch Road. The police said their initial investigation indicates that the fire to both camps was deliberately set, and is believed to have been set between April 4 and 5.

“Investigators attended and examined the scene (and) investigators have determined via their examination that the fire was set deliberately,” Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter. “Investigators are still investigating to try and identify suspects.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Canso RCMP Detachment at 902-366-2440. Those who wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.