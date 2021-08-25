PORT HAWKESBURY: The RCMP said it is investigating a report of a “suspicious incident” in the town.

Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter the RCMP received a report at around 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday about an incident which took place on Reeves Street in Port Hawkesbury.

“Police learned that on August 23 at approximately 6 p.m., a woman had left a business on Reeves Street and found a $20 bill underneath the windshield wiper blade of her vehicle,” Marshall said. “There was a man sweeping the parking lot at the time. The woman grabbed the $20 bill off the windshield wiper blade and got into her vehicle. She then noticed the man walk up alongside her vehicle. The woman started her vehicle and quickly drove away.”

Marshall said the woman since confirmed with her family that they did not leave the $20 bill under her windshield wiper blade, noting the woman “was concerned that it may have been a ploy to steal her vehicle.”

On Aug. 24 the complainant posted to Facebook under the headline “Public Service Announcement for All Women in the Port Hawkesbury Area…”

“Lock your doors, and keep them locked, keep your windows up and don’t get out of your vehicle to retrieve anything under your windshield,” the Tracadie resident posted. “I was in Shoppers (Drug Mart) yesterday evening. When I exited, a man sweeping the parking lot met me from behind talking loudly; I turned, but realized he was on a headset and returned to my locked vehicle to find a $20 under the wiper blades. Before entering my vehicle, I did a walk around for damages, in the well-lit, sunny and busy parking lot. No damages, so weird. I jumped in my vehicle, keeping the doors locked and windows up, and phoned my father to see if he had done this (it’s a small town). While sitting in my locked vehicle on the phone with my windows up, a man sweeping the parking lot while talking on his headset, circled the vehicle at least twice before leaving.”

Noting that the incident was reported to the RCMP, the woman worried this was a possible car theft or abduction.

“I hope this helps someone, please, please be careful out there. Just because we are in small town Port Hawkesbury doesn’t mean there is any less risk. Watch yourselves,” she posted.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Port Hawkesbury RCMP or CrimeStoppers.