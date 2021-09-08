RCMP lay attempted murder charge after shooting

EGYPT FALLS: Inverness County District has charged a man in connection with an attempted murder.

On Sept. 6, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the RCMP responded to a complaint of a man shot on Keppoch Road in Egypt Falls.

“Police learned that the man had been in a disagreement with two other men prior to being shot,” an RCMP press release states.

The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance, the RCMP noted.

The two men then fled the scene, the RCMP said, noting both were located by police a short time later and arrested without incident. They said the suspects were held in custody overnight.

Donald Joseph Googoo, 35, of We’koqma’q First Nation is facing a charge of attempted murder. Googoo appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Sept. 7 and was remanded into custody. He will next appear in court on Sept. 9 at 9:30 a.m. The second man was released without being charged, police said.

The RCMP added that their investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Inverness/Richmond Street Crime Enforcement Unit at 902-625-4164. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.