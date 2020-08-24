ARICHAT: Four people have been displaced by a weekend blaze that caused fire, smoke and water damage to their house in Petit de Grat.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have assisted a couple – and their adult son and daughter – with emergency lodging, purchases of clothing, food, and other essentials.

There were no injuries from the fire on Boudreauville Road, reported around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Support provided by Red Cross volunteers is done remotely or by phone to ensure social distancing and compliance with other public health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.