Community Remembrance ceremony in Havre Boucher By Jake Boudrot - November 8, 2019 Close to 300 veterans, firefighters, politicians, cadets, and members of the community paraded through the Havre Boucher Community Centre on November 3 to lay wreaths of remembrance during the Havre Boucher Veterans' Association's Remembrance Day service, which marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Photos by Drake Lowthers — A member of the RCMP stands at attention during the signing of "O' Canada" during Havre Boucher's Remembrance Day service on November 3. A portion of the Coulor Guard watches the ceremony after leading the parade of veterans and cadets during the Havre Boucher Verterans' Association's Rembrance Day service, November 3. With approximately 300 people in attendance at the Havre Boucher Remembrance Day service on Sunday, nearly every aspect of the communtiy was represented including the Havre Boucher Volunteer Fire Department. Approximately 295 people gathered at the Havre Boucher Community Centre on Sunday for the annual Remembrance Day service, which marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Oakley MacLean ushered in the Legion Colour Guard and is seen playing The Lament during Havre Boucher's Remembrance Day service on November 3. Comrade Tim Hinds, (left), Antigonish legion's second vice president, is seen with a member of the RCMP as they place a wreath during Havre Boucher's Remembrance Day service on Sunday. Antigonish County district 9 councillor Neil Corbett walks with a cadet during the official laying of the wreaths at Havre Boucher's Remembrance Day ceremony November 3. Two young cadets participate during Havre Boucher's Remembrance Day service, commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day. After laying a wreath during the Havre Boucher Veterans' Association's Remembrance Day service, these veterans saluted the cenotaph inside the Havre Boucher Community Centre on Sunday.