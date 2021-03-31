HEATHERTON: Brent Chisholm was headed to Antigonish on March 22, when he noticed something bright orange painted on the roadway along Highway 104 at the Heatherton Hill.

“I was on my way into town and I saw the graffiti on the road, so I turned around and that’s when I discovered the writing that was on the road,” he told The Reporter. “So I snapped a few pictures and I went to town and I purchased a can of grey paint.”

Following his trip to the store, Chisholm returned to the scene and while on his way, he called the RCMP and reported the incident of anti-Indigenous graffiti.

He remained at the scene for close to an hour and in that time, he never saw an RCMP officer, and charged that the Department of Transportation and Active Transport (DTAT) simply drove by, looked at it, and did nothing.

According to a media release from the RCMP, the offensive writing and accompanying picture was removed from the roadway by the DTAT, which isn’t the case, as claimed by Chisholm.

“So I called a friend to come assist me with blocking the outside lane and when he arrived, that’s when I said ‘Screw it,’” he said. “I (wasn’t) waiting for anyone else to show up and do it, so I got out and started painting over it.”

Chisholm said as the graffiti was located in the main lane of the Trans-Canada Highway, it had to be done quickly, but “it was the right thing to do.”

The Antigonish County District RCMP are continuing with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-6500, or if you would like to remain anonymous you can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).