Report to decide fate of former school property

ARICHAT: Richmond Municipal Council will decide what to do with the former West Richmond Education Centre in Evanston based on a report that will be written this summer.

Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand told the June 28 regular monthly meeting that the municipality has received final documents confirming the migration of the property.

“It currently stands as a migrated property, and normally what we would do at this point in time is request that council declare the property a surplus, and perhaps issue out a tender document for the property to sell it, or a (Request for Proposals) for anyone who has interest in perhaps repurposing the building,” Marchand explained. “The timing is really good, it’s the beginning of the summer. It wouldn’t take much to put a document in the local paper within a week or so.”

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said with the building’s proximity to the Strait-Richmond Hospital, it has potential.

“I wonder if there might be an interest from council to maybe team up with the Town of Port Hawkesbury to establish a group to look at some funding options to repurpose the building for health and housing needs,” she suggested.

The CAO responded that they would have to get legal advice to determine how the property can be used.

After a motion was approved at May’s regular session to issue a Request for Proposals for an evaluation of the property, Marchand said the municipality placed advertisements.

While council has the option to sell it, District 3 Councillor Melanie Sampson said it should continue with its plan to assess, then decide.

“Our thought at the time was that this report would either support a project such as what warden Mombourquette is talking about, or would support our call for proposals… so that groups who have an idea of what they might like to do with it, at least would know what they’re dealing with,” she noted of the intent of the motion. “My feeling at the time was that that would help us to encourage groups to come forward with viable projects with the property, versus, ‘I’d just like to buy it and just have the land,’ as opposed to repurposing the building, because I think, the general consensus, from what I recall, is that people want to see it repurposed.”

The CAO told council the tender closes on July 14, and it will take approximately a month to complete the report.

“We did have an inquiry from an individual who called regarding the availability of the school, with respect to a tender,” Marchand said. “He was acting on behalf of a third party and wanted to know what the status of the school would be once it’s migrated. His contact’s interest was they would consider purchasing the property, if it were tendered… He did say his interest was in housing.”

Because they want to see the report before making any decisions, council decided to discuss the matter at the regular monthly meeting in September.