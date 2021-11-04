ARICHAT: The municipality is financing plans for the St. Peter’s Canal area.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on Oct. 25, council decided that Waterway Economic Development Ltd. will receive $2,500 from the Type 4 Regional Health General Grant Fund, $2,500 from the district 4 fund, and $500 each from districts 1, 2, 3, and 5 to undertake work at the St. Peter’s Canal.

“I’m looking forward to seeing this project move forward but I did have some concerns, as we discussed in our policy and bylaw committee meeting, but I feel much more comfortable with it now,” District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson told council. “(It’s about) some of the wording that we weren’t 100 per cent sure on just in policy, and hopefully we moved to clear that up. This will make future projects a little easier to make sure that we’re on the right page.”

Before revisions were made, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the grant application could not be accepted under municipal policy, which was part of Sampson’s concerns.

“Given that the clause in our policy currently, technically doesn’t directly apply to the end result of this particular request, I felt that council should have the opportunity to discuss it,” she said.

Mombourquette said she did “extra due diligence,” by contacting Waterway’s lawyer to confirm that they are registered as a not-for-profit with the province.

The warden said Waterway has to own the plans to “demonstrate the value of the project.”

“The application, I just wanted to be clear, is not for infrastructure work to be completed, it is to fund an RFP that will result in the creation of a preliminary conceptual development plan for the St. Peter’s Canal, boardwalk, trail, and public spaces,” she stated. “The RFP and resulting conceptual plan would be the property of Waterway Economic Development. They’re not proposing any construction at this point, simply a plan, which they would own, in order to obtain any kind of permit, or authority from Parks Canada, or any other landowner.”