Richmond considers changes to grant policy, agrees to participate in bilingual sign program

ARICHAT: Although they are not doing it in the near future, the municipality is looking at making changes to its grant policy.

Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette told the June 28 regular monthly meeting that council held a Bylaw and Policy Committee meeting prior to the regular session to discuss the Grant Policy.

“We’re not looking at any immediate changes to it,” she noted.

After approving the budget, the warden said the municipality now has $35,000 available to communities, which can be applied for under the current Grant Policy, which is on the municipality’s web site.

Mombourquette said an additional $25,000 ($5,000 per district) from District Activity Funds was also approved under the budget.

“It is worked out at the policy level under current guidelines from prior councils, and once this council has had a chance to think about that, we may look at doing some changes,” she told council. “There are several groups that have already applied.”

Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand said the municipality can advertise in The Reporter and their social media sites that the grants are available.

“They can just phone in and we can forward it to them electronically,” Marchand said of the application form. “Maybe on the web site, that can be downloaded.”

***

Council reviewed correspondence from Acadian Affairs Minister Lena Metlege Diab about changes to traffic sign regulations which are being coordinated with the Department of Transportation and Active Transit.

The province is making bilingual (French-English) signs at no cost to interested communities, the warden said, noting this is not a mandatory program.

Richmond County has been identified as an Acadian community, and the office reached out to council to gauge the level of interest.

“I think it’s really awesome, I love the idea,” District 3 Councillor Melanie Sampson. “I’m looking for councillors to convince me I’m wrong, that it’s not a great plan. What could be the drawback here?”

Council approved a motion to reply that the municipality would be interested in participating.

“We could say, where there’s not a sign already bilingual, in English and Mi’kmaw, we would love to take advantage of this offer,” the warden suggested.

***

Donna Jewers, with the Department of Justice, suggested council hold an information session to review the municipality’s policing contract with the RCMP.

“I think we also should have an exact understanding of the service that we’re paying for,” Mombourquette told council.

Deputy Warden Michael Diggdon said this would provide council with a clearer understanding of what they’re paying for, while the district 3 representative said it will help them answer questions from constituents.

Sampson also suggested the presentation be organized as a special meeting of council, which would allow members of the public to attend.

Council approved a motion to have staff reach out to Jewers to arrange for a time to meet in September.