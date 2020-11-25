ARICHAT: The municipality will investigate the cost of extending water and sewer service for a housing development.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council Monday night in Arichat, it was agreed that municipal staff will look into the cost of extending water and sewer services for a potential apartment complex along the Grandique Road in Arichat.

Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand told council they received a petition from a developer requesting the municipality get the cost for an extension.

“They’re requesting that we cost it, it’s part of the by-law,” Marchand said. “As you can see, the petition has been signed, it’s done correctly and in this situation, I would suggest that council request a staff report to find out the cost associated with running that sewer line, and of course, water to that sub-division area. And discuss it at a future council meeting.”

District 1 councillor Shawn Samson said many voters told him about the need for more affordable housing during the municipal election. He made a motion to instruct staff to price the extension.

“For me to see such a project come about, very, very early into our term is very exciting for me, it should be very exciting for everyone in Richmond County,” he told council.

Following the meeting, Samson told The Reporter that the municipality has had discussions with Rachelle Samson of SRD International who wants to put 12 units on two lots behind the courthouse in Arichat, near the Bell Aliant building.

“I’m looking forward to doing what we can to see this project go forward. Hopefully staff will come back with some results that work in all our favours,” he said. “This is a very important topic for everyone in this county and I’m going to do what I can to support it. Hopefully the numbers aren’t too much of an expense for the county. I look forward to working with these people.”

Deputy warden Michael Diggdon asked whether council could request the developer visit council to explain their project.

“An overview on the project just so that the public knows what it is,” he asked. “To move it forward is something I would strongly encourage, and again, it would be nice to present this prior to the new year.”

The CAO said once council looks at the numbers and if it decides to proceed, then they can request the developer visit council to provide them with information on the project.

In response to concerns from warden Amanda Mombourquette that these figures be provided to the developer as soon as possible, Marchand expects that can be done.

“I think there were some numbers worked around as recently as the last few months,” Marchand explained. “I can check with the public works director and see how far along he’s gone and I can say we can probably have something ready for the committee-of-the-whole in December.”