Home Community Richmond County moving ahead with Voyent Alert system and development of voluntary... Community Richmond County moving ahead with Voyent Alert system and development of voluntary vulnerable person’s registry By Adam McNamara - August 21, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register