In 1897 Bertram Bourinot began the Richmond County Record, a periodical that lasted for almost 80 years. Marshall Bourinot worked with his father and continued the paper into the 1970s.

The following excerpts are taken from the Richmond County Record of Feb. 19, 1944:

“St. Peter’s

Mrs. G.W. Kyte was recently advised of the accidental death of her grandson, Bill Austen. Mr. Austen was but 20 years of age and had just completed his training as a parachute jumper in the U.S. army. His mother, former Helen Bissett, resides with her family in (Amarillo).

“Arichat

Carl Britten has been wounded in Italy according to news received by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Britten. Sergeant Britten joined the R.C. Regiment at Halifax in 1938 and left with the first division in 1939. He was married in England last year. His many friends in town hope that his wounds are not serious. He is connected with the eighth army now fighting in Italy. His brother, Pilot Ralph Britten of the R.C.A.F. is at present in England.

“Rocky Bay

Miss Laura Donahue teacher at Rocky Bay spent the week-end as the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Hearn and family.

“A farewell party was held in honour of John Kehoe on Monday night at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Martell. John left for Halifax on Tuesday where he will engage in winter fishing out of that port. Best of luck, John.

“West Arichat

Clancy George broke through the ice on Monday night of last week while coming for a doctor for Mrs. Bennie Fougere of Janvrin’s Harbour. The two occupants of the truck were fortunate enough to get out of the cab and tie a rope around it before it submerged in 28 feet of water. The following day, with the help of a number of teams and men, the truck was towed ashore.

“River Bourgeois

Chief stoker Vincent Digout of the Canadian Navy who had been spending his leave with his wife and baby daughter, Carol Ann, thinks the Navy can’t offer anything in hazards worse than walking from D’Escousse to River Bourgeois in a blinding snow storm with snow up to your knees all the way, a feat which he accomplished last Sunday.

“Another similar feat was accomplished Sunday when the Gordon bus was tied up for a few days due to a snow blockade; it is now in its daily schedule to Sydney. The operator, Walter Fougere, hiked to his home in Cannes from here over the weekend. Walter left Arichat at 3 p.m. arriving home at 12 p.m. and after using several bottles of a well-known liniment to limber up his creaking joints was back on the job on Monday afternoon. A few more of these hikes and Walter will be fit for the Boston Marathon.

“Second Quarter Reports Arichat School

Grade IX: Genevieve Petitpas 90.3; Lillian Acton 81.3; Betty Dobson 80.6

Grade VIII: Kenneth Cosman 79.8; Regina Landry 76.2

Grade VII: Marion Bourinot 87.3 (promoted to Grade VIII)

Grade VI: Francis Doyle 76.0

Grade V: Peter Martell 86.1; Lloyd Latimer 76.8

Grade IV: Lorraine Martell 80; Nora Theriault 71.9”