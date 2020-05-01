ARICHAT: Council has decided to hold off in making a decision whether to participate in a program to erect charging stations in Richmond County for electric vehicles.

During a teleconference meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on April 27, council received correspondence from Nova Scotia Power (NSP) asking the municipality to participate in its joint application for electric vehicle infrastructure funding.

Warden Brian Marchand told council that NSP wants Richmond County to cost-share in a project to construct charging stations, and they are looking for an answer by May 4. He said the cost of the project is between $7,000 and $8,000.

Deputy Warden Alvin asked that the request be put put-off until budget deliberations since the project will only be completed by 2022, and Marchand agreed.

However, district 5 councillor Jason MacLean said with the financial challenges facing the municipality right now, this is not a priority for him and council’s answer should be no.

“We’re probably going to face more challenges than we’ve ever faced, as far as taking a look at our numbers, and finances, and trying to do whatever we can,” MacLean said. “I really don’t see this as being a priority for anyone in Richmond County. Maybe we’ll get there at some point in time but I don’t think we’re anywhere close to being there right now.”

Council agreed to refer the request to budget deliberations on Wednesday evening.