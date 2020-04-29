Richmond enters agreement over sub-division and J-class roads

ARICHAT: The municipality is entering an agreement with the provincial government for the upkeep of sub-division roads.

During a teleconference meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on April 27, councillors voted unanimously to enter into a three-year cost-share agreement with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR).

Warden Brian Marchand said the cost-share would be split 50-50 between the province and municipality, and the province only requires ratification of the deal, not a list of roads requiring work.

Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand explained that the agreement allows Richmond County to partner with the province to pave or fix roads. He said this deal pertains to J-Class Roads owned by the province, not private roads.

“If we don’t sign this agreement, within the next three years, we won’t be able to be involved in any kind of a cost-sharing agreement, either to pave a road or repair a road,” the CAO noted. “It has nothing to do with the mandatory contributions that we currently have for J-roads.”

The warden said the province will notify the municipality of any cost overruns in excess of 10 per cent of project estimates.

“They’re responsible to do the work, and anything additional, we’re responsible,” the warden explained. “If it’s on a road with water and sewer manes that have to be raised, that’s an extra cost on us.”

The CAO said the agreement is not holding the municipality to anything, but the warden said without it, they cannot participate in any cost-sharing projects with the province.

Council voted unanimously to have the warden and municipal clerk Yvonne Boudreau sign the agreement.