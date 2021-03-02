Richmond has questions about Safe Restart Agreement

ARICHAT: The municipality is seeking clarification on the Safe Restart Agreement between the provincial and federal governments.

During the committee of the whole meeting on Feb. 9 in Arichat, council reviewed correspondence from the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the letter was sent to provide background on the agreement, specifically the portion allotted for transit.

District 3 councillor Melanie Sampson asked how transit is defined under the deal, specifically how the money can and should be used.

Chief Administration Officer Don Marchand said during a Zoom meeting moderated by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, there were a lot of questions.

“There still is a lot of uncertainty as to how it’s going to unfold,” he told council.

On the subject of transit funding, he said that can be held in reserve next year but he wants to determine exactly how they can use that money, in coordination with the funding they already provide for community transit. He said whatever money isn’t used, can be carried over to the next year.

“There is a lot of grey area,” he said.

He told council that the moderator promised to answer those questions.

* * *

The municipality has submitted its request to be part of a unique project.

During the committee of the whole session, Marchand presented council with a briefing from public works director Chris Boudreau on the COVID-19 wastewater study, currently under the direction of Dalhousie University.

He said the municipality is currently awaiting a response from those in charge of the research project, which now includes StFX University and the Town of Antigonish.

* * *

During the regular monthly meeting on Feb. 22, council approved first reading of bylaw #52, regarding sewer service charges.

Among the changes is the method of billing services based on real-time billing rather than last year’s numbers.

The other revision is to make provisions for institutional, commercial or industrial customers with water consumption that “varies significantly” from sewage discharge volumes.

Changes to the bylaw will also provide a mechanism to adjust bills when usage is “unusually” high due to a water lead or other activity.

The new bylaw also allows for the combination of the four sewer systems into a single sewer system, similar to the Richmond Water Utility.

* * *

Council accepted a recommendation from the committee of the whole to write-off $297.70 in taxes from a property, owned by Mike and Kim Noseworthy, that was completely destroyed by fire.

The amount represents taxes on the dwelling only from Aug. 30, 2020, to Mar. 1, 2021, and is based on the value of the home from the date of the fire.

* * *

Marchand said, each year, Property Valuation Services Corporation (PVSC) sends the municipality a list of inactive accounts that have been flagged.

The municipality’s finance department then compiles a report on the accounts to bring them to council, he explained.

In response to questions from deputy warden Michael Diggdon, Marchand said some accounts were created in error, and in other cases, mobile residences leave the municipality, but either way, the accounts no longer exist.

Council agreed to write-off the inactive accounts.

* * *

Marchand updated council on a request from George and Gail Landry for property access, via the Privateways Act.

He said staff feels a bylaw should be created for further reinforce provincial legislation, which is older, and because municipalities are forced to deal with such issues.

In reply to a question from the deputy warden, Marchand said a bylaw would stipulate cost recovery options for the municipality.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette recommended the matter be brought to the Policy and Bylaw Committee, to present a draft bylaw to council.