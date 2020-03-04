ARICHAT: In the absence of a committee-of-the-whole meeting earlier this month due to inclement weather, Richmond Municipal Council took care of a number of housekeeping matters at its regular monthly meeting on February 24 in Arichat.

Council approved a motion from District 4 councillor Gilbert Boucher to adopt the Workplace Wellness Policy as a policy of the Municipality of the County of Richmond.

District 1 councillor James Goyetche gave first reading to an amendment to by-law #50, the Municipal Emergency Measures By-law, to change the title and include references to Municipal Emergency Management By-law #50.

Boucher will be the municipality’s new member of the Richmond Villa Board of Directors, as well as the municipal Fire Services Committee, following the resignations of Deputy Warden Alvin Martell, and Goyetche, respectively.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton wrote council about ownership and governance models for the Allan J. MacEachen Regional Airport.

The mayor explained they are not advocating any position but requesting a motion from council to give the airport’s committee permission to explore various options, which was approved.

Destination Cape Breton wrote council about an expected $480,000 reduction over three years in their budget from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA).

Council agreed to a motion from Goyetche to send a letter expressing their concerns with the funding reduction to Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway, other MPs, federal ministers, as well as ACOA.