Richmond sends list of j-class roads to province

ARICHAT: The list of j-class roads that will be sent to the Department of Public Works by Richmond County has been finalized.

During the regular monthly meeting on Oct. 25 in Arichat, Richmond Municipal Council approved a recommendation from its committee of the whole for paving and culvert work on the Lobster Plant Road in Cap Auguet; Langley Lane in Point Tupper; Sampson’s Road in West L’Ardoise; and Marchand Lane in Louisdale.

During the committee of the whole session, council had to amend the list of roads approved during a special council meeting on October 4 which at the time included: ditching, brush cutting, and gravelling Golden River in West Loch Lomond; ditching and gravel work on Pondville Bear Beach Road; brush cutting on Martell Road in L’Ardoise; ditch and gravel work on Harbourview Road in Port Royal; and ditching, culverts and gravelling along Touesnard’s Lane in River Bourgeois.

***

Council approved a number of recommendations from the committee of the whole.

Council accepted a recommendation to undertake a call for expressions of interest, with support from the Seniors Take Action Coalition, regarding the ACTing Collectively Project.

The Strait of Canso Gateway Project will receive $5,000 from the municipality, contingent on funding from the majority of other municipalities.

The Isle Madame iFit Society was approved for $2,000, with $1,000 coming from the district 1 fund and $1,000 from the district 2 fund.

Council greenlit a request from the Raising the Villages Co-operative Ltd. and will provide $2,500 from the Type 4 Regional Health General Grant Fund.

The municipality will enter into a loan agreement with a lending institution in the amount of $300,000 to allow the St. Peter’s and District Volunteer Fire Department to purchase a 2021 Ford F-550 4×4 with a 12 foot Tri-Star aluminum custom body.

***

Cindy Walker will be Richmond County’s new member at large on the board of Destination Cape Breton, replacing outgoing member Lisa Boudreau.

District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson thanked Boudreau for her service.

“I was quite impressed with Cindy’s background in terms of tourism, and I’m looking forward to what she’ll bring to the position,” Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson added.