ARICHAT: Under their virtual meeting policy, Richmond Municipal Council is hoping they can continue offering options for attending council meetings.

Council has approved a recommendation from the committee of the whole to adopt a virtual meeting policy, allowing for virtual and in-person attendance at council and committee meetings.

At the start of the April 25 regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Warden Amanda Mombourquette asked for patience if there are any technical difficulties.

“This is really our first, kind of hybrid meeting, where we have one councillor joining us from home, Councillor Brent Sampson, and some of us here in person,” Mombourquette said.

Later in the meeting, Sampson’s audio wasn’t working properly via Zoom, and he then had to attend the meeting via telephone.

“The technology in our council chambers is not really up to snuff, with the latest and greatest in hybrid meetings. We’ve been really struggling to get a quote even on doing some replacement of items,” she added. “But what we’ve been done is we’ve made sure if a councillor is not present, like happened this evening, that they’re able to been seen. The phone seems to be, right now; the way that we are making sure can be heard and can hear because it’s a two-way street. We’ve found a work-around for right now, but I would say stay tuned for that because we still are committed to having better technology in council chambers.”