The first store, near the houses of the three brothers, Eugene, Victor and Martial Digout, was that of Fred Carré, brother of Henri located where later Peter McLean had his and was for a time the home of D.D. Boyd, lawyer and eventually, the home of Georges Boudreau.

The second (store) at the same location was that of John Fortune. This one manufactured and sold a liniment, Fortune’s Ojibway Liniment.

The third (store) was still there in 1920 and was the property of Peter McLean.

Boyd’s Store was one of the most important in River Bourgeois. It was about halfway between Haut-du-Bras and Fond-du-Bras. It continued after all the others closed their doors for good. It was owned, from father to son, for four generations of Boyds: Donald (1825-1875), Angus (1855-1938), Willie, and Blaise. This store had its turn to close permanently in 1975.

The Urquahart (Ouaqueur for Acadians) Store. This store, long since closed, was located some distance east of Boyd’s Store on the north shore opposite Ben LeBlanc’s house. It was moved in winter to the Briquerie to Archie Morrison’s and transformed into a barn.

Later on, there were a number of small stores: Aleck à Charles Samson, longtime post master at La Pointe next to the church; Damien Béranger at Fond-du Bras; Abram à Damien Béranger succeeded his father; Lawrence Bourque (son of “John à Haïgne”) at P’tit Yurbain; Charlie Boudreau (son of Charlie) at Haut-du-Bras; Delore Bourque (son of Amable à Felix and Tillie) at Church Point); and Victor à Dominique Bourque, Bord-du-Sud.

In later years other small stores sprang up in all parts of the parish.

Someone named Sutherland, a sailmaker, set up where “P’tit Yurbain” (son of Urbain) Samson lived at P’tit Yurbain while Anselme Samson set up shop on his wharf at Fond-du-Bras.

Around the beginning of the century, there was, on the western shore of the entrance, a small lobster preserve establishment. Acadians called it “the lobster factory.” It had been an operation for a number of years and employed a certain number of people during the lobster season. Some young people working there earned, it seems, a dozen sous a day.

The first post offices were located at La Pointe beside the church. Here are the names, in order, of post masters who served since the beginning: George Bissett; Aleck à Charles Samson; Katie-Anne Samson (sister of Aleck); Hélèn Boucher (daughter of Willie); Delore Bourque (the son of Amable à Felix since around 1953; and Carmen Fougere, since 1980.

Since a number of years there has been a post office at Rivière-Tillard whose director was Mme Andrew Boudreau (daughter of P’tit Aimé Landry).

This post office at Cannes opened in 1884 and bore the name of the city of Cannes in France. Post Masters there were: John Fortune, merchant; Tranquil Digout (1837-1927) he was post master for 40 years; Susie Landry (Mrs. Georges Landry), deceased in 1978; Eileen Landry (daughter of Susie, granddaughter of Georges à Charles) deceased in 1978; and Susie and Eileen Landry were post mistresses from 1924 to 1969.

The post office at Cannes served the communities of Seaview, Thibeauville, Fausse–Baie, South River Bourgeois.

Thereafter, post offices were opened at Seaview, Rivière-Bourgeois South and Fausse-Baie. When the post office at Fausse-Baie was opened in the 1920s, this lovely name was changed to Hawker in honour of a flier.

There is left in the parish only one post office, the others were closed in 1970 when began a system of home delivery of mail.