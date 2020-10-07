School year going well so far – SRCE

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait regional centre for education (SRCE) said the school year started off well and has continued in a positive direction.

In this monthly report for September to school communities, SRCE regional executive director of education, Paul Landry, said they have been in “close contact” with schools and they are hearing “that things are going well.”

Landry thanked students, families, teaching, school and regional support staff, custodial staff, and bus drivers for their patience and hard-work over the past month.

“Everyone has adapted quite well to our new routines and I thank them for their ongoing cooperation and support,” Landry wrote. “As with any changes to school routines, there is a transition period and our staff are working with students to remind them about the importance of our shared responsibility in following all the public health measures.”

This was sentiment echoed by SRCE director of programs and student services, Darrell LeBlanc, who visited schools over the past month and has been hearing positive accounts.

“We’ve really been pleasantly surprised how things have gone,” LeBlanc told The Reporter. “All staff have very much looked forward to welcoming children and students back to school, so I think that was the big theme. Everyone was so happy to be back together physically.”

Noting that everyone have rolled up their sleeves to pitch in, LeBlanc said the SRCE worked with its human resources department and operations staff to identify key areas to commit resources for additional cleaning services.

“We have put some additional services in place where need be,” he said. “We really focused on all of our schools, but the ones that have larger populations – such as SAERC, Tamarac [Education Centre], Antigonish Education Centre, St. Andrew Junior School – some of our larger schools, we really paid a little extra attention to how that looked there. We changed a couple of shifts, and we re-allocated resources throughout the school day so that there is really an enhanced presence in our schools. Custodial staff is really focused on high-touch areas.”

In Landry’s report, it was noted that SRCE schools showed their support during Stand Up Against Bullying Day on September 10. Also, students continued to provide “excellent examples” of student learning in action, according to Landry.

In the meantime, 11 new teachers in the SRCE attended a professional development opportunity on-line on September 9, Landry said, noting that this marks the first in a number of support sessions with new teachers this year.

Landry also participated in the ARC Secretariat Virtual Summit from September 18-20 which brought together education professionals from across the world, including colleagues from the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development and Regional Centres for Education, along with representatives from Scotland, Wales, Uruguay, Iceland, Ireland, and Saskatchewan.

LeBlanc said the SRCE was pleasantly surprised at how well they were able to work together virtually during the early days of the pandemic, and this continued into the new school year.

“We realized pretty quick that there were some efficiencies to be had, that we still could do business as usual, to a certain extent,” he said.

LeBlanc said one change the SRCE focused on was getting teachers to take students outside as much as possible. He said he is impressed how teachers have embraced this new opportunity.

“All of our schools, there’s all kinds of examples where staff are taking their classes outside,” LeBlanc said. “It’s an opportunity for students to take their masks off and get a breath of fresh air, and regroup.”

Entering a school right now is different than months previous. Among the changes instituted are staggered recess and lunches, as well as separate exits and entrances to help physically distance students as much as possible. Another is grouping classes together as much as possible so they don’t mix with other grades, as well as increased hand-washing, classroom sanitization and wearing masks.

“Everybody has really stepped up. Parents have been phenomenal, they’ve really been diligent at home to make sure that students that are unwell are kept home until they feel better and calling 811 for advice and those kinds of things,” LeBlanc said. “It really has been a team effort, and so far we’re very pleased we hope it continues.”