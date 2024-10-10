Home Community Seniors rally in Antigonish to demand urgent climate action Community Seniors rally in Antigonish to demand urgent climate action By Drake Lowthers - October 10, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photo by Drake Lowthers. A Seniors for Climate Action Now rally on Oct. 1 culminated with a march down Main Street in Antigonish calling on local, provincial and federal government representatives to declare a climate emergency and introduce stronger environmental regulations. Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register