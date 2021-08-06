WEST BAY: Seven people were rescued from a burning boat on the Bras d’Or Lake near West Bay late last month.

On July 29 at around 11:22 a.m., the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) received a notice that there was a fishing vessel on fire with seven people onboard.

“At that point in time, we tasked a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter, a Hercules C-130 aircraft, two Coast Guard auxiliary vessels… as well as several vessels of opportunity, which are civilian vessels that are in the area,” Lieutenant Commander Brian Owens told The Reporter. “We gave out the notice that this event was going on. Quickly, however, there was a vessel of opportunity in close proximity to this vessel, and was able, at that point, to pull these seven individuals from their life raft, and bring them onboard their vessel, and then transport them ashore.”

Inverness County District RCMP said they were called at around 12:30 p.m. to assist with a vessel in distress.

“While on route to the scene, police were advised to stand down by the JRCC as the seven people had been rescued by another boat in the area,” Cpl. Chris Marshall explained. “No further assistance was required.”

Although the occupants had to abandon the vessel, Owens said it contained the proper gear and safety requirements necessary.

“With the close proximity, they didn’t have to spend any time in any sort of life raft, they were able to get to shore safely,” he noted. “This case was fairly straightforward, with regards to the reaction and the end result.”

Any investigation would be conducted by the Transportation Safety Board, Owens added.

“A lot of the success of this was based on the individuals themselves who were properly trained and took the right action at the right time to abandon their vessel when they knew it wasn’t possible to save it,” he added. “We applaud the individuals and the fishers who did this. It’s a great example, to other mariners and other fishers, that if they’re ever in the same position, this is the example to follow.”