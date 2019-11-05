ANTIGONISH: A delay at the under-construction skatepark pushed back the opening for the facility.

Antigonish Town, Antigonish County, StFX, and the Antigonish Skate Park Collective unveiled the site of a skate park for the area in August of 2017.

StFX is leasing the land, located near the former Antigonish County Municipal building, to the town and county for the facility. Construction work on the approximately $700,000 project began in August.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said council was hoping for a mid-October roll out at the latest but there was a delay because of an incident, that did not happen on site, with one of the workers breaking a leg.

“In order to fulfill commitments, they had to move guys around and everybody got pushed back a bit, and unfortunately, we’re about two or three weeks behind,” said Boucher.

The mayor says they are still on budget.

“All of the landscaping won’t be finished around it but we’re hoping to get it to a point that it is going to be usable for this year,” said Boucher. “We’ll probably have a soft opening and then wait for the spring for a big grand opening. It will be usable this year for sure.”