With a week to go before Parliament resumes, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is calling on the federal government to make 2026 a year of the entrepreneur and implement policies that will support the growth and success of small businesses. “2025 was a rollercoaster for small businesses. They had to navigate unpredictable tariffs, continued labour disputes and disruptions, and weak consumer demand, all while the cost of doing business continued to rise,” Corinne Pohlmann, CFIB’s executive vice-president of advocacy said. “The…



Register This content is for PR Monthly members only. Already a member? Log in here